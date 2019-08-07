Lo vi en el escaparate de una tienda de discos de San Sebastián. Probablemente llovía, así que el color amarillo chillón de la portada sería lo que me llamó la atención. Paré y leí «The Last Waltz». Seguí leyendo y aparecían todos. TODOS. TODOS: Paul Butterfield: armónica y coros Bobby Charles: coros Eric Clapton: guitarra y voz Neil Diamond: guitarra y voz Dr. John: piano, guitarra, congas y voz Bob Dylan: guitarra y voz Emmylou Harris: guitarra acústica y voz Ronnie Hawkins: voz Joni Mitchell: guitarra acústica y voz Van Morrison: voz Pinetop Perkins: piano y voz Carl Radle: bajo Cleotha Staples coros Mavis Staples: coros Roebuck Staples: guitarra y voz Yvonne Staples: coros Ringo Starr: batería Stephen Stills: guitarra Muddy Waters: voz Ron Wood: guitarra Neil Young: guitarra, armónica y voz. Y, por supuesto, The Band, que no tenía ni idea de quiénes eran en aquél 1976.

Recuerdo que ahorré y ahorré y ahorré para tener aquél disco TRIPLE!. Costaba 1.300 pesetas de 1978, cuando yo tenía trece tiernos añitos y ya estaba turulato por la música. SI te lo estás preguntando la respuesta es sí. Todavía lo conservo y recuerdo también que incluía un librillo lleno de fotos a color del concierto. En aquellos años en blanco y negro en nuestro país podías considerar que tenías un tesoro. Y lo sigue siendo.

El concierto es, simplemente, una maravilla. Te recomiendo que te busques un buen sábado por la tarde y te lo pongas como en los viejos tiempos, a toda pastilla. Y verás cómo suena.

-Tienes en YouTube las cuatro horazas del concierto completas. No te abalances a darme las gracias.

-Tienes también en YouTube el documental completo (en varios clips) de Martin Scorsese.

-Pero si hay algo que me estremece y me sigue estremeciendo es la canción It makes no difference. Y ese momento en que dice; «Well, I love you so much / That it’s all I can do / Just to keep myself from telling you / That I never felt so alone before».

It makes no difference where I turn

I can’t get over you and the flame still burns

It makes no difference, night or day

The shadow never seems to fade away

And the sun don’t shine anymore

And the rains fall down on my door

Now there’s no love

As true as the love

That dies untold

But the clouds never hung so low before

It makes no difference how far I go

Like a scar, the hurt will always show

And it makes no difference who I meet

They’re just a face in the crowd on a dead-end street

And the sun don’t shine anymore

And the rains fall down on my door

These old love letters

Well, I just can’t keep

Just like the gambler says:

«Read ‘em and weep»

And the dawn don’t rescue me no more